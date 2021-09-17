Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off Lincolnshire coast ready to power up to 800,000 UK homes

Final turbine successfully installed at Triton Knoll

Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm confirmed today that the 90th state-of-the-art wind turbine was in place at the project site, 32km off the coast.

This major achievement marks yet another milestone in the project’s delivery schedule, which remains on track to complete turbine commissioning in 2021 and achieve final project completion in 2022.

The windfarm successfully generated power for the first time in March this year.

Drone footage captured at Able Seaton Port during turbine installation (Picture: Able Ports)

Construction of the onshore cable began in September 2018. The onshore cable route stretches from Anderby Creek to a new Triton Knoll Onshore Substation at Bicker Fen.

Triton Knoll is jointly owned by RWE (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%), with RWE leading both the wind farm’s construction and the long-term operation and maintenance works on behalf of the project partners.

Turbine installation commenced in January this year and installation has been completed on schedule despite the many challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. The 90 Vestas 9.5 megawatt wind turbines were installed by Vestas and DEME using the jack-up “Wind Osprey” provided by Cadeler.

“We are delighted to have completed the wind turbine installation at Triton Knoll as planned thanks to the hard work of the Triton Knoll team and our supply chain partners Vestas, DEME, Cadeler and AbleUK who have been dedicated to delivering the project despite the challenges of Covid.

"Achieving this milestone has confirmed our approach in placing Able Seaton Port at the heart of delivery for Triton Knoll” said Julian Garnsey, Project Director for RWE and Triton Knoll.

“By investing in a UK port to establish wind turbine handling facilities, we improved the efficiency of the installation process and are leaving behind a legacy that will contribute to the success of future offshore wind projects in the North East region.”

The turbine blades, nacelles and tower sections were prepared for offshore installation at Able Seaton Port on Teesside.

As a result of investment triggered by Triton Knoll, the infrastructure at the port has been developed by Able UK for use as a turbine assembly and installation facility for the first time.

The port now includes a 140,000 square metre handling facility with specialist quayside, complete with roads and utilities infrastructure, accommodation and office units for those working on site.

The investment means that the port can now be fully utilised as an offshore construction port for future developments, and the port already has further projects lined up following the completion of Triton Knoll construction works.

For more information about the project, please visit: www.tritonknoll.co.uk