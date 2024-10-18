Willingham Woods near Market Rasen.

Farmers, landowners and community groups can sign up to get 50 free trees or 250 free hedging plants as part of the big tree giveaway.

Lincolnshire County Council has joined up with the Woodland Trust to offer the treets at either Market Rasen on November 25 or Boothby Pagnell on November 26, which coincides with National Tree Week 2024.

Anyone interested in taking up the offer should register an interest and take along a large enough vehicle to collect the trees and hedging on the days, as well as get tips on planting them.

Cllr Colin Davie, executive councillor for environment at the county council said: “Tree planting is part of our commitment to a greener Lincolnshire and both trees and hedgerows are an important means of capturing carbon.

"Of course they also provide habitats and corridors for wildlife, enhancing biodiversity and can even help prevent flooding.”

Each free tree pack will contain 50 trees, stakes and tree guards and will be a mix of small-leaved lime, hornbeam, english oak, field maple, wild cherry and hazel.

The free hedge packs will contain 250 hedging plants (native mix of predominantly hawthorn) plus 25 trees to grow within the hedge, along with canes and spiral guards. If planting a simple single-row hedge, this is enough plants to create approximately 90m of hedgerow.

If planted as a staggered hedge at five plants per metre, one hedge pack is enough to create approximately 55 metres of hedgerow.

Tree collection events are taking place at:

- Boothby Wildland Lodge, Boothby Pagnell on Monday 25 November

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lincwoods-tree-pack-giveaway-tickets-943038462427?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

- Willingham Woods, Market Rasen on Tuesday 26 November

National Tree Week 2024 takes place from 23 November to 1 December, to coincide with the start of the tree-planting season.