UPDATE: PCC claims pylons could be catastrophic' for emergency services communications

Police and CRime Commissioner Marc Jones.

In an official letter of objection to the National Grid consultation, Marc Jones said he believes the proposals ‘present a serious risk to the ability of all emergency services in the county to protect the people of Lincolnshire by impacting on the mission critical communications network – Airwave’.

He explained: “The operation of airwave emergency services radio networks in close proximity to 400kV overhead power lines can be impacted by electromagnetic interference (EMI) generated by these power lines.

"EMI occurs when electromagnetic radiation from the power lines interferes with the radio signals.”

Mr Jones went on to say the impact could reduce ‘clarity and range of communications between emergency personnel’ resulting in ‘difficulty in transmitting and receiving critical information, which may hamper emergency response efforts’.

"When more sustainable offshore undersea options are available, I see no justification for the proposal,” he said.

"We owe it to future generations to make evidence-based decisions based on the best sustainable unacceptable risksto the public.”

Today (Wednesday) is the final day the public can have their say on the proposals. You can complete the National Grid consulation form here.