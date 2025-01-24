UPDATE: Yellow weather warning remains in place as Storm Éowyn hits Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place as Storm Éowyn arrives in Lincolnshire.

The storm is expected to impact Northern England, Southern Scotland, North Wales, and Northern Ireland until 9pm tonight.

According to the Met Office, the worse is now over along the Lincolnshire coast with the southerly winds gusting to 52pm around 7am. It is a similar picture, although not quite as windy, in other parts of the county.

Readers along the coast have told us the weather isn’t as bad as feared – after all Skegness is So Bracing!

The sky over Skegness this morning as Storm Éowyn arrives - just another bracing day really.

Rain will soon clear to leave a largely dry and sunny, but it will remain a very windy day. Winds will be strongest in the north with southwesterly winds reaching gale force at times. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Sunny spells, lighter winds Saturday. Chance of rain or showers later. Sunday, largely fine to start but strong winds, rain arriving. Further wet and windy weather possible on Monday.

The good news is no flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency.

The calm before the storm along the Lincolnshire coast.

However, Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, has issued guidance for staying safe during the storm.

He said: “We urge everyone to take these precautions seriously to ensure their safety during Storm Éowyn.

"The expected conditions are severe, and it is crucial to stay informed and prepared. The public’s safety is RoSPA’s top priority.”

RosPA's Safety Guidelines On the Road:

Avoid travel: If possible, avoid traveling during the storm. High winds can make driving hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles. Drive cautiously: If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and be alert for debris on the road. Check routes: Stay updated on road conditions and closures by checking local traffic reports and weather updates.

At Home:

Secure loose items: Ensure that outdoor furniture, bins, and other loose items are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away. Stay indoors: Remain indoors as much as possible. Keep windows and doors closed to prevent wind damage. Emergency kit: Prepare an emergency kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and a first aid kit.

Near Coastal Areas:

Avoid Coastal paths: Stay away from coastal paths, promenades, and piers. High waves and strong winds can create dangerous conditions. Monitor alerts: Pay attention to local weather alerts and follow the advice of authorities regarding evacuations or safety measures.

General Advice:

Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and warnings from reliable sources. Help vulnerable Neighbours: Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are safe and have everything they need. Emergency contacts: Have a list of emergency contact numbers readily available, including local authorities and utility companies.