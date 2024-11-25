Urgent appeal to raise £3 million to save 'truly special' ancient woodland near Louth

Time is running out to save an ancient forest near Louth, warns a conservation charity that has launched an urgent appeal to buy it and restore it.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison (Haugham and Burwell) Woodlands, which spans 482 acres (195 hectares) stretching across the Lincolnshire Wolds, dates back hundreds of years and is even recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086.

However, the land, close to the village of Muckton, is up for commercial sale and is currently being marketed by Louth-based estate agents, Masons Sales, via Rightmove, for a guide price of £3 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now The Woodland Trust charity is hoping to raise that money to purchase it and bring it back to life in what it describes as “the second largest restoration project we have ever undertaken in England”.

Harrison Woodlands, near Louth, is an ancient forest, spanning 482 acres, that was recorded in the Domesday Book. (PHOTO BY: Masons Sales)

"But we must act quickly," said a spokesperson. “If we can’t raise the purchase price by December, the woodland will be sold to a commercial concern.”

The trust describes Harrison Woodlands as “truly special”, not only because it is steeped in history but also because it is home to a variety of wildlife and has the potential to become "a thriving, biodiverse habitat for future generations”.

There are even two bowl barrows that are scheduled ancient monuments and mark the site of a Neolithic or New Stone Age burial ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moorcroft, chief executive of the charity, said: “If ever there was a site which encompasses our conservation principles, it’s this one.

Time is running out to save Harrison Woodlands, says The Woodland Trust conservation charity, which has launched an appeal to raise £3 million to buy it. (PHOTO BY: Masons Sales)

"Being able to bring this wonderful wood into our care would see a valuable and irreplaceable ancient woodland and its wildlife given a healthy and vibrant future.”

The trust claims the wood is “badly damaged” after being clear-felled and planted with non-native conifers, and feels its dormant ancient soils would be unlikely to survive another cycle of this by commercial operators.

Logging companies claim the practice of clear-felling, in which large areas of trees are uniformly cut down, is necessary for scientific, safety and economic reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But environmentalists says it is a form of deforestation that destroys natural habitats and contributes to climate change.

Harrison Woodlands is steeped in history and is even recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086. (PHOTO BY: Masons Sales)

The trust spokesperson continued: “The woodland is home to goshawks that can be seen weaving in and out of the trees, and one of only four known pairs of nesting ravens in Lincolnshire. It is also one of the few places in the region where you can spot the white admiral butterfly.

"But it is in poor ecological condition, and the chance to buy and restore it is one we cannot miss. With your support, we can save it.

"If we don’t start vital restoration work soon, we stand to lose another precious, ancient woodland forever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust says that if it is able to buy the site, it would remove diseased trees and invasive species, such as rhododendron, to encourage wild flowers to return. It would thin out conifers to allow native trees and plants to “reclaim the wood”.

The Woodland Trust plans to restore the forest and open it up for ramblers to enjoy wildlife walks. (PHOTO BY: Phil Formby/Woodland Trust)

"We’ll ensure that biodiverse habitats are available to support the local wildlife,” the spokesperson went on.

"As restoration progresses, we’re confident that warblers and breeding birds, including the great spotted woodpecker, treecreeper and tree sparrow, would return to Harrison Woodlands.

"As soon as it is safe to do so, we would open the gates again for everyone to freely enjoy walks alongside wildlife, including the hare and the nuthatch and goldcrest birds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With regard to the clear-felling, the Masons Sales listing of the land says the site is currently under a ten-year Forestry Commission woodland management plan, which started in 2022.

"This is in place to improve the commercial operations and enhance the condition of the woodland, with habitat management,” says the listing.

It adds: “The woodland offers a potential purchaser with a number of sporting opportunities, such as a game shoot. There are populations of both roe deer and muntjac deer living within the woodland.

"Deer management is currently undertaken by a local group and it is possible that this arrangement can continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust says it would install deer fencing “to allow for natural regeneration to take hold”.

Those interested in donating to the appeal can call The Woodland Trust on 0330 333 3300 between 8.30 am and 5 pm on Mondays to Fridays. Cash donations of any amount are welcomed.

Alternatively, you can visit the trust’s website here or send a cheque by post to Harrison Woodlands Appeal, The Woodland Trust, Kempton Way, Grantham, NG31 6LL