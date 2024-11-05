Victoria Atkins MP 'raring to go' as Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Victoria Atkins MP says she is proud to represent the rural and coastal community as Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has been made Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, by the new leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch.

Ms Atkins attended the first meeting of this new Shadow Cabinet this morning and said she is ‘raring to go’.

She recently criticised measures in the Budget that remove inheritance tax protections from farms and impose further tax obligations on farmers.

Commenting on her new role as Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, she said: "I am proud to represent one of the most beautiful rural and coastal constituencies in the country.

“I want to hold this government to account on the serious and urgent challenges of food security, climate change, flooding and the survival of family farms. I am raring to go!"