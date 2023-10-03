VIDEO: District council looking to lease 'Our Pond, in the middle of Charles Street'

After months of campaigning to reopen a much-loved pond in Louth, a community group has launched a promotional video to keep reeling in the public with their message.

Campaigners trying to save Charles Street pond, singing 'Our Pond', lead by Tamsin Hunkin of Hope Sings Eternal singing group. Pictured is six-year-old Ella-Grace Collins with her banner.

Campaigners have been fighting for over a year to have the pond at Charles Street Recreation Ground re-opened and properly maintained for the community, and there were discussions ongoing between East Lindsey District Council, who own the land, and Louth Town Council for the latter to take the recreation ground on as a community asset.

But it has now emerged that the district council has adjudged that this plan would “not be the most appropriate way” to secure the pond’s future, and ELDC is now exploring the opportunity of leasing the pond out to local community groups or interested parties.

Councillor Richard Fry, Portfolio Holder for Finance including property, said: “The council wishes to explore the opportunity of leasing the fishing pond to organisations, constituted groups or fishing clubs to run and maintain Charles Street Fishing Pond in Louth.

“Any successful applicant will be required to maintain the pond both now and, in the future, ensuring the facility is safe to operate and have the necessary public liability insurances in place to support recreational fishing activities.

“Ideally, the successful applicant through their tender submission, will be able to detail plans for regular maintenance and enhancement of the facility for the duration of the lease.

“Further details will be published on the council’s website this week when an application form and supporting documentation will be available from Tender Opportunities - East Lindsey District Council.”

The campaigners behind the plans to keep the pond under the town council’s wing have said that they are not being complacent and will be continuing to “keep the pressure on” the district council to ensure the pond is reopened.

The protestors have now recorded a promotional video with a special song, reworking the lyrics to Madness’s hit song Our House to “Our Pond, in the middle of Charles Street (full lyrics are visible here)”.

Heading up the campaign is Lynne Cooney, who said the group had a lot of fun practicing for the video on Sunday (October 1):

"We had a good giggle and there were people doing the Madness dance and it really brought the community together – there were lots of the community groups and clubs there and it really showed the humanity of the town.”

Lynne said the campaigners would “reserve judgment until the paperwork is signed and sealed”:

"We’re still continuing to keep this in the public’s minds and we’re very exciting and quietly confident that this will go ahead.

Louth mayor and chairman of Louth Town Council, Julia Simmons, said she was backing the campaign group and hoped to see the pond being utilised in the town once again:

“We hope we can re-open the pond in a partnership with a local fishing group, and it seems that will be the best way forward – we really want to get the pond back up and running again.