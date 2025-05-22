Villagers to turn up in force for planning hearing for biogas plant

Anwick villagers and councillors prepare to deliver 140 letters to county council planners.

North Kesteven District Council is expected to hold a planning committee meeting to discuss a proposed biogas plant application early next month.

It is understood the meeting re-scheduled for June 12 at 5pm would hear details from Stream BioEnergy for its application to site a biogas facility next to the chicken processing factory in Anwick, which would use chicken faeces and feed waste to produce gas.

Although village residents cannot speak at the meeting which will see councillors discuss how they wish to comment as a consultee, they are hoping for a good attendance to let committee members know the strength of feeling against the scheme.

NKDC’s comments will be passed on to Lincolnshire County Council which will ultimately decide whether to give the scheme the go ahead.

Anwick villagers are all fired up over biogas plant plans.

Anwick Parish Councillors and residents delivered over 120 letters of objection to Lincolnshire County Council planning department on May 16. Attending County Offices in Lincoln, they were handed to Sandra Barron, Case Officer for the proposed planning application by Stream BioEnergy to build an anaerobic digester to produce biomethane gas on the edge of Anwick. Many other objections have been directly posted on the County Council planning portal.

This renewable gas will be fed into the gas grid.

Morgan Burke, Chief Operating Officer, Stream BioEnergy said: “This £115 million proposal is an exciting investment into Lincolnshire that will help the region achieve net zero targets as well as supporting the sustainability ambitions of the important agri-food sector within the county.”

Stream undertook public consultation on the proposed development with local residents and stakeholders during 2024, following which the scheme was amended to address local concerns. This includes a new access route to the Moy Park factory to reduce HGV traffic into Anwick village.

Morgan Burke continued: “The plant will be a state-of-the-art facility, stringently regulated by the Environment Agency. Our plans will deliver an economic boost to the area creating hundreds of local jobs and investment and Stream is committed to being a good neighbour to the local community.”