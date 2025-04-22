Villagers ‘very angry’ about battery farm plans

Land on High Rise, Coleby, where a battery farm is proposed. Credit: LDRS

Everyone in a Lincolnshire village is opposed to plans for a battery farm just down the road, residents say.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brant Energy Storage project would place at least 1,300 battery containers, each the size of a large car, on fields between Sleaford and Lincoln.

The village of Coleby sits at the top of a hill overlooking the proposed site on Hill Rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local people say the development would ruin their view of the surrounding countryside, as well as creating large volumes of traffic using their narrow roads.

Mark Porter, whose garden looks onto the proposed site said: “I am totally opposed to it. When I look over my hedge, it will take up a huge part of the panorama.

“Putting it there just doesn’t make any sense at all. Can’t they find anywhere that’s less intrusive to put it?

“It will also be right alongside the Viking Way – a popular footpath which runs through Lincolnshire from the Humber to Rutland – which will be awful for walkers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The batteries are designed to store electricity which has been generated from renewable sources like solar farms and wind turbines until it is needed in the national grid.

The project is being proposed by Navenby Energy Ltd, and would be capable of storing 1GW of energy – enough to power 500,000 homes.

A local resident who asked not to be named said: “I’ve not met a single person in the village who wants it.

“I have 20 solar panels on my house so I’m all in favour of renewable energy, but this would be so disruptive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a huge turnout for the public meetings – everyone’s really angry about it.

“This seems like it’s about making money rather than sustainable energy.”

Each lithium ion battery would be housed in a container three metres high and six metres long.

It is still in the planning stage, with a formal application expected to be submitted to North Kesteven District Council later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another woman who lives very close to the proposed site said: “We will get so much traffic down the road, which is very narrow and quiet.

“It is normally a peaceful village. Having something like that at the bottom of the hill will spoil it.

“That is good agricultural land – there are much better places for it to go.”

Planning documents for the project say: “The Brant Energy Storage will strengthen the security and resilience of the energy system in the East Midlands area and the Great British grid, and support the energy transition and growth of renewable power generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development will import electricity from the National Grid at times of high energy production and export it back to the Grid at times of high demand when there is low production.

“This will improve resilience across the National Grid and encourage the transition to renewable power.”