Villagers say they feel ‘let down’ after a plan for seven more holiday homes in Hogsthorpe that attracted hundreds of objections from residents was approved.

Residents protesting against the plan for more caravans in Hogsthorpe.

More than 700 letters of objection were submitted to East Lindsey Disrict Council regarding a plan for siting of six static caravans and the erection of a holiday cottage i n Sea Lane, Hogsthorpe.

The plan was the third attempt by Neil Balderston to expand his holiday lets next to Mill Farm House for tourism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous plans for 65 caravans In September last year were withdrawn with locals claiming this would be totally unsuitable for a village.

ELDC have approved revised plans for caravans and a holiday cottage in Hogsthorpe.

Around 600 objections were submitted for the original version of the for 108 static caravans plans, and the scaled-down version got another 800, protestors claimed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest application which also includes a holiday cottage and wildlife pond was approved with 22 conditions, the developer claimed he was aiming to create a ‘semi-rural, landscape dominated aesthetic’ and claimed it ‘would not spoil the landscape of the area’.

The plan would include a the current hedge being moved back to improve visibility and widening of the access.

Mr Balderston told the council his family had lived and farmed at the site for 24 years and invested substantially in the four holiday cottages already there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said his current holiday property was let by Hoseasons and enjoyed a 5 star rating with an overall holiday rating of 9.7.

However, he said the industry was becoming more competitive and at the same time running costs were increasing.

"This application is to protect the future of out holiday business and our home,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement by Hogsthorpe Parish Council expressed the fear the plan for six caravans and a holiday cottage would not end there.

"This is confirmed by an earlier application of 105 static caravans that was scaled down to 65,” he said. “Other villages in the area are suffering tha same concerns. The site is in the Coastal Country Park and should not be used for caravans.”

After the council decision to approve the plan, resident Tom Morrissey – who spoke to Lincolnshire World when residents turned out to protest earlier this year – said he was disappointed the feelings of residents had been disregarded.

He said: “We have been fighting this since last year with more than 700 objections this time but were made to feel there was NIMBYism here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There are not the facilities in the village to support more tourism. It’s disappointing but I will be staying in spite of the decision.”

Amongst the conditions, ELDC said “No more than six static caravans shall be sited on the site.”

They also stated: “A new native hedge to the north-eastern boundary along Sea Lane shall be planted prior to the removal of existing roadside boundary hedge.”