Volunteer power: Litter picking the River Slea

The River Slea Clean-up group want to send out a BIG thank you to everyone who came along to support the big Riverlight Clean Up.

Working alongside Grantham RiverCare, Plastic Free Sleaford, and local Cadets, we were able to make a big difference to Sleaford's waterways.

In just 2 hours the group collected 20 bags of litter from across Sleaford town centre.

Alongside the usual plastic bottles, crisp packets and cigarette butts, the group found some more memorable items! Pulling from the river: 3 cones, the wheels from an office chair, an iPhone, a broken TV, doll parts (barbie body, doll head, and one arm), a shopping basket and a mug (ready for a tea break anyone).

River Slea Clean-Up Group

Vapes continued to be an issue in the town centre, with volunteers removing 30 from the river during this litter pick. As a small electrical item vapes contain a battery alongside wires and the vape liquid, which means a single vape could cause harm to the wildlife who call the River Slea home.

At the end of the morning the volunteers had just one message: Please Take Litter Home.

Feeling inspired?

Join the next litter pick on Sunday, July 14th. Simply show up in The Hub car park, at 10am for equipment and instructions. Make sure you dress for the weather and wear study footwear, if you have a pair of gardening gloves we recommend bringing them along as we don’t always have gloves in suitable sizes.

Mug

If you are interested in joining this event join the facebook community and register your interest - https://www.facebook.com/share/GcL1viFi2vgMvwKm/ - or simply turn up on the day!