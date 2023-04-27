Volunteers clean up in litter blitz on Sleaford waste ground

Cans, bottles and faeces were among the mountain of litter gathered up by willing volunteers determined to make Sleaford a cleaner place.

The litter pickers on site.

With King Charles III urging people to get involved in mass volunteering to celebrate his coronation , a team of supporters of Sleaford Litter Pickers Facebook group took on a mammoth task last week.

Armed with bags and grabbers, the team tackled neglected waste ground on Station Road which has become a magnet for fly tippers and litter louts, according to Debbie Jones from the group.

They collected a staggering 200 plastic bottles, 400 cans, 83 glass bottles, more than 30 bags of human and dog faeces, builders’ waste, a dead mouse in a bottle, buckets, pots and metal sheeting. Some will be recycled, collected by NKDC.

The flytipping and litter on the site off Station Road had got out of hand.

Debbie thanked the “amazing volunteers that gave up their time to make a difference”.

The group was supported by members of Plastic Free Sleaford and Sleaford Climate Action Network.

Debbie said flytipping on private land is an ongoing issue. “Why should the owner pay to have it taken away?” she said. “People passing on the day really appreciated what we achieved.

"Hopefully now the area will stay clear and local residents take an interest and care of their surroundings.”

Just some of the bags of rubbish and junk collected.

Debbie encouraged others to get litter picking locally. “You feel a great sense of achievement and the fresh air lifts your spirits. Join a group or friend, and have a nice social catch up along the way. We shouldn't have to be doing this but needs must.”