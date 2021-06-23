John and David from Carr Lane Nurseries once again delivered the array of bountiful blooms and were on hand throughout the day to offer some planting advice on the layouts for the individual tubs and troughs.

In the midst of the lockdown last year, the ‘bloomers’ concentrated their efforts on the town centre, but this year, they have again spread out across the town.

There is also a new addition – an old seed drill, which now adorns the entrance to the town from the A46 at Nettleton Road.

As always, leading the team of volunteers was Michael Galligan, who is proud of what has been achieved.

He said: “The community spirit of Caistor has come to the fore and we thank everyone who came along to help.”

Michael now has the unenviable task of keeping all the tubs, troughs and hanging baskets well watered.

Photos by Dianne Tuckett and David Riddall

