Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boston RiverCare received a helping hand over the last few weeks as a local group of volunteers set about cleaning-up a stretch of the tidal Haven, removing litter including plastics and other bulky items as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s RiverCare and BeachCare programme.

Over two clean-ups, one on January 27th and the second on February 3rd, the dedicated volunteers of Boston RiverCare were joined by the Wyberton Wombles, Spalding Wombles, and the Boston ASDA community champion (who provided snacks for the end of the litter pick). Working together they were able to remove 130 bags of litter along with numerous items which were too big to bag, including children's car seats, oil drums, a toilet, tyres, and much more from along the Haven in Boston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group was formed by Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service to care for and clean up Boston’s waterways, preventing litter from getting into the town’s waterways where it can cause harm to local wildlife and will eventually wash into the ocean.

Boston RiverCare Volunteers on the Haven

On February 3rd they took on a 1.5mile stretch between Metsa Wood and the Pilgrim Fathers Memorial. With only two access points this large area along the Haven has not been taken care of for many years, two groups of volunteers started either end then met in the middle, collecting 91 bags and numerous bulky items. A big thank you to Steven who brought the Womble trailer, without which we wouldn’t have been able to move so much collected litter from the riverbank, as well as the team from Boston Borough Council for picking everything up from the collection point at the end of the litter pick.

Find out more about Boston RiverCare on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553617286118) or get in touch with Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service ([email protected])