Warning as high tides may limit access to nature reserve in Skegness

Gibraltar Point nature reserve has issued a warning for the Spring High Tides period.

Gibraltar Point, which is run by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, says the high tides may limit access to the Visitor Centre car park and cover some of the paths, mostly in the mornings.

However, during these times, North Car Park will be accessible.

Below are the times and heights of the high tides for the weekend:

Fri, 10th - 08:46, 7.39m & 21:10, 6.84m

Sat, 11th - 09:29, 7.06m & 21:48, 6.52m