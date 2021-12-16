Warnings as cases of bird flu are confirmed around Alford in East Lindsey

Cases of bird flu confirmed around Alford.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around each of the premises.

Officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards will be visiting properties in the area over the coming days to reassure residents and provide advice to businesses.

People in the area are being asked to beware doorstep scammers. Trading Standards officers will be carrying ID, they will not ask for any personal or bank details, and they will not ask to enter the premises.

For more information about the current situation, please see Defra’s rolling news story.

If you own birds:

If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

It is currently a legal requirement to keep your birds indoors. It is also vital that you maintain strong biosecurity to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Find further biosecurity advice on the Animal and Plant Health Agency website.

Defra is also running a series of ‘Stop the Spread’ webinars with advice for smallholders, commercial farmers and vets. Find out more and register for the webinars online.

If you have not already, you should register your poultry, even if only kept as pets, so you can be contacted you during an outbreak locally. This is a legal requirement if you have 50 or more birds.

Public health

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

The Food Standards Agency has said that on the basis of the current scientific evidence, avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Find more advice for members of the public on the Animal and Plant Health Agency website.

Wild birds

Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

Defra will then collect some of these birds and test them to understand how the disease is distributed geographically and in different types of bird.