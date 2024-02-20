Watch: 'Bright fireball' seen falling from the sky over parts of Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Numerous locals have taken to Facebook and Twitter to report their sightings, with some describing it as a ‘burning fireball’ or ‘orange flame’ – while others said they saw a green light ‘falling from the sky’.

Sightings have come from the Boston and South Holland areas, along with Grantham and more northern parts of Lincolnshire including Louth and Woodhall Spa. Others outside the county in Nottingham, Leicestershire and parts of Yorkshire also claim to have witnessed the unusual sight.



One person claims they watched it fall from the sky like a ‘firework’ before hearing a ‘thud’ sound as it made landfall.

Many are saying they believe the object fell into a field in the Stickney area of Boston, although this is yet to be confirmed.

While many assume the light was a small meteor burning up as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere, others have suggested it could have been flare – or even a UFO.