Wetland nature reserve plan for Horncastle land that is prone to flooding
The scheme, which is the brainchild of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and the East Mercia Rivers Trust, is earmarked for land south of the A158 between the River Bain and the River Waring.
The land is often waterlogged in winter, making it unsuitable for growing crops or for grazing.
But under the proposals, it would be re-landscaped to hold more water, making it easier for the River Bain to flow, and micro-habitats would be created for a range of species to thrive in, such as amphibians, reptiles and invertebrates.
To be called Harrison’s Holme, it would feature ponds, scrapes, shallow swales, earthen bunds and native planting to boost biodiversity.
It would not be accessible to the public, but an elevated viewpoint, with seating and information boards, would allow visitors to see the nature reserve without disturbing sensitive species.
Colleen Layton, of the East Mercia Rivers Trust, said: “We need to adapt to climate change across Lincolnshire.
"We can do this by making space for nature, creating more wetlands, reconnecting floodlands and just letting the rivers do what they want to do naturally, which is move!”
A spokesperson for the wildlife trust accepted that, initially, there would be “large areas of bare earth”, which would make the site look “somewhat desolate in the short term”.
But they added: “Nature will quickly take over, supplemented by some planting of appropriate native species.”
The scheme is yet to receive formal planning permission. But if it goes ahead, the trusts would be helped with funding by the government, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and by Anglian Water, through its Get River Positive programme.
Most of the major work would be carried out this coming winter, and volunteers would be sought for tasks such as removing scrub and planting.
Feedback was favourable when the plans were put on display for residents at a drop-in session at Banovallum House in Horncastle on Thursday last week when those responsible for the project were available to answer questions.