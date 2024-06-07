Wildlife in Your Backyard

A fun-packed family activity day is taking place this weekend in Market Rasen as part of the nationwide Great Big Green Week.

Following on from last year’s successful event, ​Wildlife in Your Back Garden returns to the town this Saturday, June 8, at the Bell Playing Field in Jameson Bridge Street.

Organised by the Rasen Area Environment Group & Community Garden, the event will run from 10am to 3pm, with free activities and games all day.

Find out about bees, butterflies, badgers, with beekeeper Dale, the Butterfly Conservation Trust and the Lincolnshire Badger Trust.

Meet the animals and birds from Walking with Alpacas and Happy Hooves.

Go on a bug hunt, meet the canoe river cleaner and take part in a treasure hunt plus much more to do and see.

Throughout the day, Rhubarb Theatre will be giving free, 30-minute performances of ‘Collection Day’.

It’s bin day and two rambunctious refuse collectors are heroically cleaning the streets. But what’s this? A dustbin that refuses rubbish.

Delving into its depths, we discover that ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’, as a myriad of stories and treats ensue from all that is rubbish and recycled.