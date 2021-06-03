Wildlife parade and carnival coming to Lincoln

A Carnival Parade organised by XR in Derby.

Extinction Rebellion will hold a family-friendly parade to highlight loss of habitats and the destruction of nature and to protest government inaction on the Climate and Ecological Emergency.

The parade will start at Lincoln train station, through Cornhill to the High Street, Guildhall to Newland, then pausing at Brayford Wharf North.

They return via Newland, Mint Street onto St.Martin’s Square, the High Street through Cornhill and back to the train station. The Carnival Parade takes place between 11am and 12.30pm on Saturday (June 5).

A 16 foot long bike-powered ark will travel with the protesters, with images of animals that are in danger of extinction because of global warming. County-wide protesters dressed as fish and animals will march with a samba band, colourful flags and banners.

Seventy-two-year-old Eddie Francis, a self-employed joiner from Lincoln, said, "I'm really scared about the climate crisis. It's not some far off danger, it's happening right now, right here in the UK. Our government just hasn’t woken up to how desperate the situation is. We have a wildlife and nature emergency all around us."

The march will be joined by other organisations, including Lincoln Climate Conscious Students and Animal Rebellion. The marchers will be handing out leaflets about wildlife loss and what can be done to stop it.

"I worry about my grandchildren's future with the collapse of ecosystems and the extinction of species. People might say, oh it doesn't matter, losing a few insects. It's not trivial - we're losing butterflies, moths, bees and beetles at a frightening rate all over the world. We depend on pollinators for our food. The climate crisis needs urgent attention right now" says Sandie Stratford, 68, retired college lecturer from Lincoln.

Sir David Attenborough said : “It’s tempting to assume that the loss of wildlife and wild places is a problem that’s happening on the other side of the world. The truth is that the UK is one of the most nature depleted countries on the planet and the situation is getting worse.”