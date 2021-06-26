Winning posters revealed in North Kesteven cleaner air competition – with runner-up coming from overseas

The winning design by Heidi Pyburn, 11, of Washingborough Academy.

One of the two is the work of a talented youngster at Garrison Junior Academy in Lahore, Pakistan, the twinned school of Sleaford’s William Alvey CofE School.

North Kesteven District Council invited pupils at schools across the district to design a poster aimed at making people think about their impact on the environment.

Sixty-four entries went before a panel including councillors, officers and representatives from the Air Quality Working Group.

The runner-up, created by Muhammad Asim, 10, of the Garrison Junior Academy, Lahore, Pakistan - twinned with William Alvey CofE School, Sleaford.

The first place winner was Heidi Pyburn, 11, of Washingborough Academy, while the runner-up spot went to Muhammad Asim, 10, of the Garrison Junior Academy.

Council leader Coun Richard Wright said: “I was thrilled by the high quality of the entries received, and it shows that our young people are already aware of the pollution problem and want to do something about it.

“We were surprised to receive entries from Lahore, but as the William Alvey’s twinned school in Pakistan we thought it highlighted that this issue is a global concern that affects young people worldwide.

“We’re lucky in North Kesteven that our air is generally cleaner than other more urban areas, but there is always room for improvement, especially around our schools where our young people – who represent our future – often breathe the worst quality of air.”