Winning River Slea wildlife photos mark project completion

Four winning photographs have been singled out in a competition to celebrate the completion of enhancements to the River Slea.

Winner – adult category - Dave Darmon – duck with attitude.

The winning photographs and runner ups were voted for by visitors to a community celebration event at Lollycocks Field and Cogglesford Mill on June 24.

The fun day celebrated the finish of the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project works in Sleaford to improve wildlife habitat at Lollycocks Field and enhancements of the river banks. The event also involved pond dipping activities, bug hotel building, history walks, photography sessions, artisan craft and makers.

The project, which also saw work at Grantham, was funded by the European Regional Development Fund, South Kesteven and North Kesteven district councils, the Environment Agency and National Trust.

Winner – young photographer category – Maisy Kelly, 11, ivy on a wall.