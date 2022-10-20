A raft of improvements - staff from works contractor, Lions working on the bankside in the Slea.

In-channel works in the Slea between the Hub and the Nettles have seen

features installed to improve biodiversity within the river and its verges,

under the £1.29 million Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project. There’s

A new extension of the boardwalk around the pond at Lollycocks Field is helping protect vegetation and wildlife around the pond edges, while improving access and enjoyment of the site for all. From left - Hill Holt Wood Head of Business and Quality Hollie Drake and Head Ranger Ben Wilson, NKDC Executive Board Member Coun Mervyn Head, South Kesteven District Council Regeneration Project Manager Tracey Mooney, and Environment Agency Catchment Co-ordinator (Witham and Ancholme) David Hutchinson.

still a chance to take part, with volunteers needed by Lions Environmental

Contractors for the remaining in-channel works in the river.

Meanwhile a detailed programme of improvements at Lollycocks Field in

Sleaford, also under the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project, continues

A Kingfisher nesting bank under construction. From left - Council Leader Coun Richard Wright and Executive Board Member Coun Mervyn Head lending a hand.

to make strides with a kingfisher nesting bank almost complete there.

Volunteers are needed for a number of activities going forward at

Lollycocks including traditional coppicing, hedgerow and bulb planting, and

more.

A wider artificial berm on the Rover Slea as part of the Blue Green Corridor project.

There’s more in the release attached, and pictures from the works including

construction of the new kingfisher nesting bank at Lollycocks Field and

in-channel works in the Slea near the Hub in Sleaford. If you need high-res

versions of any images do let me know.

Berms have been attached along the banks of the River Slea, such as this one near The Hub.

Thanks,

Hannah

Hannah Williams

The extended boardwalk at Lollycocks Field, Sleaford.

