New works to rebuild sections of footway and repair drainage in Skegness begin next month.

The area being targeted following on from previous major works on Roman Bank is between North Shore Road and Brancaster Drive.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Following on from our major reconstruction works to Roman Bank that ended last year, we’ll be carrying out a final set of improvements to the area between North Shore Road and Brancaster Drive next month to ensure a longer life for the footways and drainage system.

“As part of these improvements, we’ll be rebuilding sections of the footway that have deteriorated and are uneven to ensure the safety of residents and anyone else using them.

“We’ll also be taking the opportunity to repair the drainage here to better prevent flooding and ponding on the footpaths that could affect people’s homes.”

The works will start on Monday, April 17, and last for up to four weeks.

Temporary traffic signals will be put ijn place from 8am to 6pm on weekdays only, excluding Bank Holidays.

North Shore Road pedestrian crossing will be switched off throughout the scheme, with a temporary diversion in place around the works site

Coun Davies added: “We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption in the area to a minimum throughout the project, including carrying works out under temporary signals instead of a road closure to help keep people moving.

