World's first tidal-powered container terminal on Wash could be operational by 2031

The man behind a multi-billion pound plan for a port in the Wash says the major scheme could be operational by 2031.

Although he stressed it is still “early days,” Lincolnshire entrepreneur James Sutcliffe was optimistic that the £3-4 billion Centre Port project, which would include the world’s first tidal-powered deep-sea container terminal, could be up and running in roughly seven years to 10 years.

The multi-dimensional plan could bring a road across the Wash to connect Lincolnshire and Norfolk as part of new structure, which also aims to offer flood protection for homes in Lincolnshire and to create tidal power.

During a presentation to the Skegness Area Business Chamber at North Shore Golf Club on Friday, Mr Sutcliffe confirmed that the company has already contacted the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) regarding a Development Consent Order (DCO) for this Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), which he expects could take up to two and a half years to process.

After obtaining the relevant planning permissions from the Planning Inspectorate, it could then take between four to six years to build the terminal, which would be capable of processing 1.5 million containers per year and handling some of the world’s largest container ships of up to 23,000 TEU (twenty foot equivalent, a cargo capacity measure based on the size of a standard 20-foot shipping container).

Mr Sutcliffe shared that the 500,000 TEU container terminal he funded and developed at the Port of Gdansk in Poland in 2007 took three years to build but highlighted that Centre Port is much larger.

The CEO highlighted that five shipping companies, three of which he described as some of the largest in the world, have already expressed interest in using the terminal.

He later noted that the terminal alone will employ at least 300 people, and that the resulting knock-on employment effect will be “very substantial,” with the potential for major companies, such as Amazon, to build warehouses in and around the terminal area.

The plan includes the construction of a dual carriageway to the terminal and then an A road linking across to Hunstanton, which would cut the journey to Norfolk from 1.5 hours to 20-minutes.

During the meeting, some attendees shared concerns about flooding and feared the development could worsen the situation for Skegness and the surrounding villages.

Among them was local business owner and East Lindsey district councillor Danny Brookes (Skegness Urban District Society). He stated: “Are they willing to just sacrifice Skegness, which is where I live, to protect them? When do you become expendable?”

Mr Sutcliffe explained that a major part of the work in the next two-and-a-half years would be to engage specialists and environmental and climate experts to carry out investigations in and around the Wash to make sure this isn’t the case.

He said: “We will conduct investigations into the tides, currents and siltation, in addition to climate change enhanced storm surges to ensure that as far as possible the structure improves flood defence.”

He added: “The project is going ahead. We’ve been refining it for four years so far, which we have financed. We would really like to see the Centre Port project here in Lincolnshire because of the positive impact it will have on the whole of the Wash in terms of flood defence and, for Lincolnshire, a major boost in employment as well as supporting the need to cut carbon emissions.”

