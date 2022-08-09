Fairy Dell paddling pool in Skegness closed following sub-station fire

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended a fire at an electricy sub-station in waterfall gardens at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended Waterfall Gardens on Sunday, August 7. No one was hurt in the fire.

The popular paddling pool remains closed today (Tuesday) as there is no power to operate the facility’s water system and fountains. East Lindsey District Council officers are working hard to deliver a solution to bring power back to the attraction as soon as possible.

Cllr Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, said: “The fire inside the sub-station, which was fully refurbished ahead of last year's illuminations, means the facility has unfortunately had to close.

“I am working with Officers to see if a generator-led solution can be secured within the next few days to enable the Fairy Dell to reopen as soon as possible. By doing this, the paddling pool should be able to reopen much faster than waiting for the necessary repairs to be made to the sub-station.

“The Fairy Dell has always been very important to Skegness. It is a much-loved free attraction that is well used by residents, day visitors and holiday makers alike.

“We all want it open again as soon as possible so people can get back to using it and continue enjoying their holidays here in Skegness.”

A cause for the fire is under investigation but Western Power Distribution does not believe it to be electrical.