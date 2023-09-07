Fanily tribute to 'kind, caring and funny man who would do anything for anyone’
Danny Bell died following a road traffic collision with a crop sprayer on the A52, Butterwick Road, Boston on Tuesday, September 5.
His family said: “As a close family we are truly devastated by what has happened. No words can describe the pain we’re suffering right now. Danny was a kind, caring and funny man who would do anything for anyone.
"Danny lived for his family, friends and two dogs, Maggie-May and Looby-Loo. Danny was a great dad and great grandad. Forevermore, Danny will live on through our love and memories. Our lives will never be the same.”
The crop sprayer driver was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who saw the accident is asked to call police on 01522 212316, quoting Incident 328 of 5 September.