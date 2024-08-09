Farm fires near Horncastle
At 11.21am on Thursday, fire crews from Woodhall Spa and Spilsby were called to Mareham Road, Horncastle where a baler and bales were on fire.
According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews used hoses, beaters, drags and a Cobra high pressure system to extinguish the blaze.
A little earlier, the Woodhall Spa and Spilsby crews had again headed out, this time to Wispington near Spilsby to a fire in a grain dryer.
The incident were reported at 9.39am and half a tonne of grain was said to be on fire within the grain dryer.
It was extinguished by a hose with the help of a thermal imaging camera to pick out remaining hot spots.
