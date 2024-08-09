Farm fires near Horncastle

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:28 GMT
Farm fires near Horncastle. (File photo)Farm fires near Horncastle. (File photo)
Farm fires near Horncastle. (File photo)
There have been two fires involving farm machinery in the Horncastle area in the last 24 hours.

At 11.21am on Thursday, fire crews from Woodhall Spa and Spilsby were called to Mareham Road, Horncastle where a baler and bales were on fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews used hoses, beaters, drags and a Cobra high pressure system to extinguish the blaze.

A little earlier, the Woodhall Spa and Spilsby crews had again headed out, this time to Wispington near Spilsby to a fire in a grain dryer.

The incident were reported at 9.39am and half a tonne of grain was said to be on fire within the grain dryer.

It was extinguished by a hose with the help of a thermal imaging camera to pick out remaining hot spots.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice