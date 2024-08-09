Farm fires near Horncastle. (File photo)

There have been two fires involving farm machinery in the Horncastle area in the last 24 hours.

At 11.21am on Thursday, fire crews from Woodhall Spa and Spilsby were called to Mareham Road, Horncastle where a baler and bales were on fire.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews used hoses, beaters, drags and a Cobra high pressure system to extinguish the blaze.

A little earlier, the Woodhall Spa and Spilsby crews had again headed out, this time to Wispington near Spilsby to a fire in a grain dryer.

The incident were reported at 9.39am and half a tonne of grain was said to be on fire within the grain dryer.

It was extinguished by a hose with the help of a thermal imaging camera to pick out remaining hot spots.