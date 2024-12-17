Final boarding call: Lincolnshire man’s travel-themed funeral takes off

A Lincolnshire man with a love for adventure was given a send-off that truly took flight, featuring a travel-inspired funeral and a unique airmail-style coffin.

When Joshua Cullen passed away at just 27, his mum and close friend worked together to create a funeral tribute as unique as he was.

The service celebrated Josh’s love of exploration and his zest for life. A custom-designed cardboard coffin adorned with maps, par avion labels, and a plane motif paid tribute to his enthusiasm for aviation and travelling to new places.

Chosen for its eco-friendly design, the coffin also reflected his commitment to sustainability – a value he held dear in life. The choice of a cardboard coffin was deeply symbolic. It was a decision made with Josh’s spirit in mind, as his mum, Maggie, felt that he would have shied away from anything traditional or extravagant, instead preferring a non-traditional design which would align with his personality – unpretentious, and with a good sense of humour.

Josh’s service had a handful of personalised elements – mourners were encouraged to wear bright colours, and music played an integral role in the service, with favourites including country songs and a track from Canadian band Nickelback, ensuring the celebration felt uniquely him.

The family received nothing but positive feedback from friends and loved ones who attended and were touched by the personal elements. The coffin proved to be a fitting final tribute to someone who had always chosen to stand out from the crowd, with the support of Co-op Funeralcare helping to bring all of Josh’s wishes to fruition.

Jo Standley, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare Grantham, said: “The team at Co-op Funeralcare Grantham were honoured to support Josh’s family in giving him such a personal send-off. At Co-op Funeralcare, we are seeing more families choose to celebrate a loved one’s life by honouring the things that were important to them.

“We take great pride in offering flexibility to fulfil any family's wishes – no matter how big or small they might be. We love helping families find unique, heartfelt and creative ways to say goodbye to their loved ones in the manner they find most fitting.”

