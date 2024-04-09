Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service news. Library image

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in Redstone Road on Saturday (April 6) shortly after 11pm.

A spokesman for the service said ‘severe fire damage’ was caused to 100 per cent of an office area, 30 per cent of external cladding and two industrial waste bins.

Crew members used three hose reels, one main jet and four sets of breathing apparatus in their response, they added.