Fire causes 'severe' damage at commercial premises in Boston

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 10:54 BST
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service news. Library image

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in Redstone Road on Saturday (April 6) shortly after 11pm.

A spokesman for the service said ‘severe fire damage’ was caused to 100 per cent of an office area, 30 per cent of external cladding and two industrial waste bins.

Crew members used three hose reels, one main jet and four sets of breathing apparatus in their response, they added.

The cause, they said, was an unknown fault in cooking equipment.

