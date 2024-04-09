Fire causes 'severe' damage at commercial premises in Boston
Firefighters have tackled an outbreak at a commercial premises in Boston.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in Redstone Road on Saturday (April 6) shortly after 11pm.
A spokesman for the service said ‘severe fire damage’ was caused to 100 per cent of an office area, 30 per cent of external cladding and two industrial waste bins.
Crew members used three hose reels, one main jet and four sets of breathing apparatus in their response, they added.
The cause, they said, was an unknown fault in cooking equipment.