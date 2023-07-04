Register
Fire causes 'severe damage' to outdoor area of Horncastle pub

​A fire has badly damaged an outdoor area of a Horncastle pub.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Lincs Fire & Rescue.Lincs Fire & Rescue.
Lincs Fire & Rescue.

​Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a pub on South Street at 5.13am on Monday morning (July 3).

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews from Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Spilsby stations attended to extinguish the fire at the rear of a pub, using three hose reels.

Lincs Fire & Rescue said the fire has caused “severe damage to an outside wooden structure used as a smoking and bar area as well as hedging, an area of fencing, three windows, some guttering and some outdoor furniture”.

There was heat damage to another outdoor building used as a seating area.

Following a fire investigation by Lincs Fire & Rescue, it has been confirmed by the service that the cause was undetermined.