Fire causes 'severe damage' to outdoor area of Horncastle pub

Lincs Fire & Rescue.

​Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a pub on South Street at 5.13am on Monday morning (July 3).

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews from Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Spilsby stations attended to extinguish the fire at the rear of a pub, using three hose reels.

Lincs Fire & Rescue said the fire has caused “severe damage to an outside wooden structure used as a smoking and bar area as well as hedging, an area of fencing, three windows, some guttering and some outdoor furniture”.

There was heat damage to another outdoor building used as a seating area.