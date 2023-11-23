Two fire crews were needed to free a casualty from a crashed vehicle in Horbling yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Emergency services freed a casualty from a crashed vehicle near Horbling.

The collision was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue just after 5pm on the A52 Holland Road, near Horbling.

A fire service spokesman said crews from Donington and Sleaford used cutting gear to remove the driver’s door of the vehicle to release the casualty.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They also administered oxygen and used absorbent granules on a fluid leak,” they said.