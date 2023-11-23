Fire crews free casualty from crashed vehicle in Horbling
Two fire crews were needed to free a casualty from a crashed vehicle in Horbling yesterday evening (Wednesday).
The collision was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue just after 5pm on the A52 Holland Road, near Horbling.
A fire service spokesman said crews from Donington and Sleaford used cutting gear to remove the driver’s door of the vehicle to release the casualty.
"They also administered oxygen and used absorbent granules on a fluid leak,” they said.
It was not stated if any occupants were injured.