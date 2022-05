A deer became stuck in the railings at St Thomas' CE Primary Academy.

Fire crews from Boston were called to St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy in Wyberton Low Road at 12.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “This was to a Deer stuck within the railings.

"Crews used one Holmatro spreader to release deer from the railings and it was released back into the wild.”