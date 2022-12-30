Firefighters have been tackling an outbreak at a derelict pub in Boston this afternoon (Friday, December 30).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Fydell Street, near its junction with Lister Way, where the New Castle sits, at about 12.50pm.

Crews from Boston, Kirton, and Leverton attended the scene and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a thermal imaging camera.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The fire resulted in damage to a quantity of clothing inside the property and was caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials.”

Lincolnshire Police also attended the scene.

