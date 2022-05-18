Fire damages roofs on three terraced houses in Louth

House fire at Gresley Road, Louth

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to Gresley Road in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) to reports of a house fire.

Appliances from Louth, Binbrook, Mablethorpe, Grantham and Alford attended with nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Later, appliances from crews from Caistor and Horncastle attended to dampen down the flames, and the Horncastle appliance is currently still at the scene.

House fire at Gresley Road, Louth, showing rear of property.

The fire has damaged the first floors of the three terraced properties, which are owned by Platform Housing, and crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, three hose reels, one main jet and thermal imaging cameras.

No casualties have been reported, and the Lincs Emergency Response of the British Red Cross is in support to provide help for the occupants.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

A neighbour who lives on the street said that he was woken just after midnight by fire engines arriving at the scene, and had to leave his home for a few hours while fire crews worked to control the fire.

House fire at Gresley Road, Louth.

He said: “There’s bad damage to the roofs of number 17 and 15, everyone got out though thankfully.”

Lincs Fire & Rescue have confirmed that damage by fire is predominantly to the roof spaces and upstairs of the three properties, with damage by smoke to remainder of properties, and a fire investigation is taking place this morning.