Police have been on scene at a property in Nocton today (Tuesday) where a cannabis grow has been found following a house fire.

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers were called to the property in Wegberg Road in the village at 7.54am this morning after crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, who had initially been called to tackle a fire, became suspicious about the use of the building.

A cannabis grow of more than 100 plants is said to have been discovered at the property, which was otherwise vacant, and no arrests have been made.

In a statement the force said this afternoon: “The building is being made safe today. The cause of the fire is still being determined, and fire investigators, forensics experts and detectives are now on scene and will remain in the local area for much of today while initial enquiries are carried out.

“It is believed that several men had left the address shortly after the fire began, and efforts to identify and locate them are now ongoing.”

The force added: “We are appealing for anyone who has information to come forward, and we would also be keen to view any dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage of the property and surrounding streets this morning which may have captured the incident.”

