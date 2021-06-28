Fire safety tips ahead of BBQ Week

For the 25th year running, the nation is heading to the depths of the garden shed, ceremoniously removing the plastic cover and welcoming back into the garden the beloved barbecue, for National BBQ Week, running from July 2 to 11.

Up and down the country, restaurants, pubs and homes will all be encouraged to fire up the grill, filling the air with the smells and sounds of summer.

But with a mix of heat, gas and/or hot coals, as well as the occasional refreshing (alcoholic) beverages, barbecues can pose a serious fire risk if not conducted safely.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have put together their top barbeque safety tips:

· Never use barbeques inside or near tents as they give off CO and could lead to CO poisoning.

· Keep a bucket of water or hose nearby in case of emergencies

· Never leave a lit barbeque unattended

· Keep barbeques away from trees, fences and sheds

· Keep children, pets and games away from the barbeque

· Don’t empty hot ashes or disposable barbeques into a bin until cold

· Never use petrol or paraffin to light a barbeque or keep it going

· If you are the chef, avoid alcohol until you’ve finished cooking