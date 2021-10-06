Metheringham Fire Station get their Beacon station award. EMN-210410-121322001

The awards were presented on Tuesday at a ceremony hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

Mark Baxter, Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, said: “Our people are our greatest asset – and that includes everyone who works within the fire service family, who all deserve our thanks for the part they play in keeping Lincolnshire safe. This year’s awards celebrate some really stand-out achievements, especially during such challenging times for everyone. This continues to show how our staff are committed to supporting our communities in whichever way they can.”

Award winners included Caythorpe-based Katherine Mawer who gained a Councillor’s Award having carried out her role as Vaccination Manager for the International Search and Rescue team for 15 years, ensuring the team have the necessary medical requirements for responses all over the world, often at short notice.