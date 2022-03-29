Fire sparks evacuation at Lincoln County Hospital’s A&E

Lincoln Hospital EMN-190111-111523001

Patients and staff were evacuated from the A&E in the early hours of this morning. Nobody was injured and patients are now being cared for in other areas of the hospital.

The fire has been extinguished, but the Emergency Department remains closed.

A hospital spokesman said: “While we work to reopen our Emergency Department, we ask that you do not to attend the department. If you require non-life-threatening urgent or emergency care, please call 111 or visit NHS 111 online for advice on the most appropriate service for your needs. Please continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies.”

Patients who were due to attend a scanning appointment today (X-ray, CT or MRI) are also asked not to attend the hospital. All affected patients will be contacted.