Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Fire sweeps through seven holiday chalets

Fire has swept through seven holiday chalets on a park at Dunston Fen.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:54 BST
Five fire crews were called to tackle the chalet park blaze at Dunston Fen.Five fire crews were called to tackle the chalet park blaze at Dunston Fen.
Five fire crews were called to tackle the chalet park blaze at Dunston Fen.

The incident was reported shortly before 2pm yesterday afternoon (Monday) when five fire crews were called to the holiday park near Metheringham.

Initially it was a report of a holiday chalet on fire but according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, five chalets were severely damaged in the blaze and 50 per cent of two more.

Crews from Metheringham, Bardney, Market Rasen and two from Lincoln extinguished the blazing buildings using hoses and thermal imaging cameras.

A fire service spokesman said the fire started from a blow torch being used. There were no casualties.

Related topics:FireLincolnMarket Rasen