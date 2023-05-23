The incident was reported shortly before 2pm yesterday afternoon (Monday) when five fire crews were called to the holiday park near Metheringham.
Initially it was a report of a holiday chalet on fire but according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, five chalets were severely damaged in the blaze and 50 per cent of two more.
Crews from Metheringham, Bardney, Market Rasen and two from Lincoln extinguished the blazing buildings using hoses and thermal imaging cameras.
A fire service spokesman said the fire started from a blow torch being used. There were no casualties.