Fire tears through bungalow just days before Christmas

The fire happened in a council bungalow on Mount Lane, Kirkby La Thorpe. (Photo: Google Maps) EMN-211223-120625001

The adult father and son living at the property on Mount Lane escaped unharmed but the entire bungalow has been gutted, with parts of the roof collapsing.

The neighbouring property was also temporarily evacuated and crews, who were called out at 2.30am, used hoses to bring the fire under control and stop it spreading. They remained on scene until 7am.

Local North Kesteven District Councillor Mervyn Head quickly arrived at the scene to render any assistance for the tenants too and an NKDC spokesman said: “We are aware that a fire has taken place at one of our properties, in Kirkby la Thorpe. The occupants are thankfully safe and alternative accommodation has been arranged by our officers. We thank the emergency services for their response.

“We will continue to offer support to the occupants on their needs at this difficult time and are working with the fire and rescue team to understand the cause.”

The spokesman said they have been assigned a support worker who was helping the occupants to source fresh clothing and other items in the meantime.

“It is really unfortunate so close to Christmas for something like this to happen, but we have made the property secure.”