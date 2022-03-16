Firecrews cut away bushes to free driver trapped in car after A17 crash

Crews from Donington and Sleaford used a hand saw to remove shrubbery from around the crashed vehicle to allow the driver to exit the vehicle.

They also gave first aid, according to a report from the fire service.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

* On Monday evening fire crews from Brant Broughton and Lincoln were called out at 6.30pm on Monday to a vehicle fire on Hopyard Lane in Navenby.

Fire stock picture.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus hosed down the vehicle and used a thermal imaging camera to detect any remaining hot spots.