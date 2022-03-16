Firecrews cut away bushes to free driver trapped in car after A17 crash

Firefighters were called yesterday morning (Tuesday) to a collision on the A17 at Heckington.

By Andy Hubbert
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:00 am

Crews from Donington and Sleaford used a hand saw to remove shrubbery from around the crashed vehicle to allow the driver to exit the vehicle.

They also gave first aid, according to a report from the fire service.

* On Monday evening fire crews from Brant Broughton and Lincoln were called out at 6.30pm on Monday to a vehicle fire on Hopyard Lane in Navenby.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus hosed down the vehicle and used a thermal imaging camera to detect any remaining hot spots.

There was not information as to how the fire started.

