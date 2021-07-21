Firefighters called to Sleaford barn blaze

Sleaford residents trying to seek respite from the heatwave by opening windows may well have noticed the smell of smoke drifting in last night after a derelict barn caught fire.

By Andy Hubbert
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:42 am
Fire and Rescue news. Three crews were called to put out a derelict barn fire in Sleaford last night.
Fire and Rescue news. Three crews were called to put out a derelict barn fire in Sleaford last night.

Two crews from Sleaford and one from Billinghay were called to the incident off Drove Lane in Sleaford at around 9.44pm last night (Tuesday).

According to the fire service the agricultural barn was severely damaged in the blaze before being hosed down.

Firefighters also used thermal imaging cameras detect any remaining hotspots that might have reignited.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

Two derelict farm buildings were destroyed in a fire back in April when the cause was said to be arson.

READ THIS:

Major blaze in old farm buildings in Sleaford believed to be arson

‘Hello? Police? There’s a seal on my patio’ bizarre morning call for Lincolnshire cop

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner condemns “completely mindless idiots” for attacking Sleaford restaurant after England Euro 2020 defeat

Police