Fire and Rescue news. Three crews were called to put out a derelict barn fire in Sleaford last night.

Two crews from Sleaford and one from Billinghay were called to the incident off Drove Lane in Sleaford at around 9.44pm last night (Tuesday).

According to the fire service the agricultural barn was severely damaged in the blaze before being hosed down.

Firefighters also used thermal imaging cameras detect any remaining hotspots that might have reignited.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

Two derelict farm buildings were destroyed in a fire back in April when the cause was said to be arson.