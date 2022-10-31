Register
Firefighters free deer from railings in Skegness

Firefighters have freed a muntjac deer that became stuck in railings in Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
4 minutes ago
In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to Drake Road at 5.33pm on Saturday to help the muntjac deer.

A crew from Skegness attended the incident and used Holmatro spreaders to open a space in the iron railings to release the deer.

According to a Tweet, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that fortunately the deer was uninjured and sprinted off.

