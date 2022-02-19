Firefighters free trapped driver near Navenby as service gets non-emergency calls to fix upturned shed and stranded mobility scooter

A fire crew from Lincoln was called out to Lowfields in Navenby this afternoon (Saturday) to free a driver trapped in their vehicle.

Firefighters freed a trapped driver from their vehicle in Navenby today (Saturday).

The road collision was reported at around 1.15pm.

The fire service said crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the driver's door to allow them to get out of the vehicle.

However there were a number of less welcome calls for assistance too.

In another Tweet, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We've had a number of calls today asking for assistance that the emergency services can't assist with - righting a fallen shed, gates to driveway not opening, an empty mobility scooter stuck in the garden.

"Please contact a relevant tradesperson to help in these circumstances."

