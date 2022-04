Emergency services rescued an occupant from a vehicle which had crashed in a dyke on the A52 at Friskney.

Fire crews from Wainfleet and Skegness attended the scene and stabilised the car, which had ended up in a dyke just after 5pm.

The road was partially blocked while emergency workers were at the scene.

According to the fire service, firefighters used ladders to rescue a casualty from the dyke and assisted ambulance medics in caring for the casualty.