Firefighters rescue driver after car crashes into front of house

Firefighters attended after car crashed into house

Firefighters and police attended the scene the Hyundai i20 went through the front of a house in North End in the village.

Fire crews rescued the driver from the car and shored up the property involved to make it safe while the car was removed.

The female driver and a male passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that Boston and Donington crews attended the road traffic accident at a house in Swineshead at 12.27am.

A fire and rescue service spokeswoman said: “This was an RTC involving a Hyundai i20 going through front of a house in North End, Swineshead.

“Crews used small tools and a winch to extricate a male passenger suffering from neck and spinal injuries.

“The driver was assisted from the vehicle by EMAS. Our Urban Search and Rescue crews shored up the damaged part of house using timber before the car was removed from the house.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a call at 12.22pm reporting that a white Hyundai car had collided with a house on North End, Swineshead.

“Both the female driver of the car and the male passenger were taken to hospital.