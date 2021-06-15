Firefighters rush to Skegness home after cooker left unattended

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Wholetime and on-call crews from Skegness were called to the property in Lumley Road at 5.27pm yesterday (Monday).17:27hrs Wholetime & On-Call Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "Severe heat damage to one cooking pan and contents.

"Crews removed pan to the open air. Cause was cooking left unattended."

Today Control White Watch reminded residents 'It's Test It Tuesday.

"So don't forget to press to test yours and those of family/friends/neighbours unable to test theirs.