First South & East Lincolnshire Cultural Conference taking place this May

A new South & East Lincolnshire Cultural Conference will take place for the first time this May, giving arts and heritage organisations and practitioners across the region the chance to network, share ideas and get involved in the launch of a new creative programme of work.

Organised by South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, comprising of Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council, the free conference will be held at Blackfriars Theatre in Boston, on Wednesday 22 May from 9.30am to 4pm.

Open to venues, organisations, practitioners and groups involved with heritage, culture and arts in South and East Lincolnshire, the main focus of the day will be to inspire links between arts and heritage projects for place transformation and connect people across the partnership area, as well as share plans on activity for the year ahead including information from the Partnership's Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation project.

Attendees will hear about the next steps and events planned for this programme, which has almost £2million of Arts Council support to deliver art and culture opportunities centred on the rich heritage and stories from each district. The project focuses on The Guildhall in Boston, Ayscoughfee Hall in South Holland and the Colonnade in Sutton on Sea becoming Creative Hub sites for the area.

As well as the project announcements and networking opportunities, the conference will provide an opportunity for people to share their ideas and ambitions for local culture and heritage, and will include breakout sessions throughout the day to share information on topics including funding routes for creative work and how to use digital media to share and amplify stories. A marketplace will also be open for any organisations or individuals wishing to have a stand to promote their work.

The cultural conference is due to become an annual event taking place across South and East Lincolnshire, as part of the Partnership's commitment to help connect the cultural and heritage sectors across the area and create a strong and lasting community to support each other and share best practice.

In a joint statement Councillor Graham Marsh, deputy leader at East Lindsey District Council, Councillor Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for culture at Boston Borough Council, and Councillor Elizabeth Sneath, portfolio holder for conservation and heritage at South Holland District Council said: "We are delighted to be able to launch this new cultural conference, that will provide a long-needed opportunity for our brilliant arts and heritage practitioners and organisations working here in South and East Lincolnshire to network with each other, share ideas and work collaboratively on delivering this fantastic project.

"The Arts Council's support is making it possible for us to hold events like this, and launch an incredible programme of events and activities over the coming years that will celebrate the heritage and creative talent that our local communities are built upon, and have a lasting, meaningful impact on the opportunities available for residents and visitors alike."