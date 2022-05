The fire spread across five caravans at Southview Holiday Centre in Skegness.

The fire at Southview Holiday Park in Burgh Road was reported to Lincs Fire and Rescue at 7.52pm last night (Friday).

People living nearby were asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Three crews from Skegness, Spilsby and Wainfleet attended and reported the blaze had been extinguished two hours later.